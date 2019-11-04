School board meeting with legislators turns heated

JACKSON, Tenn.– For the first time this school year, members of the Jackson-Madison County School Board sat down with state legislators.

With the school board sitting in the same room as the people who introduced legislation that could recall them, tensions were high.

“You were only listening to a group of constituents that was out to get two individuals on the board. That doesn’t sound a whole lot for your integrity, how you do business,” Morris Merriweather said to Rep. Chris Todd.

“I don’t appreciate that at all. That’s not the facts,” Rep. Todd responded.

“I’m disappointed in you guys,” Merriweather said.

“You may be, but that’s not the facts,” Rep. Todd said.

Other board members tried to deescalate the situation, but Morris Merriweather ultimately walked out.

“I don’t want to be a part of sitting in a room where I’m not important,” Merriweather said as he walked out of the room.

“Well, Mr. Merriweather, that’s your option. We don’t necessarily agree with your thought, but you need to do exactly what you need to do,” Janice Hampton responded.

Even after a heated conversation, the school board members and state legislators felt like they got some things accomplished.

“I think we have a better relationship with the legislators, especially when they know some of the issues we have, and they have some of the same concerns,” board chairman Pete Johnson said.

Some of those concerns were students meeting reading standards, testing, universal Pre-K, vouchers coming to Jackson, and the possibility of meetings without media coverage.

“It’s pretty simple, no,” Rep. Chris Todd said. “You can’t do that. It’s unconstitutional. That’s not even a starter.”

The school board will meet with the city, county and state legislators on Nov. 25.