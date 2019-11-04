Series of Cold Fronts Over the Next Seven Days

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, November 4th

After a pleasant weekend, West Tennessee has some active weather ahead this week. The chance for rain is higher on one day in particular on the 7-Day forecast but there will be a series of cold fronts coming through the region this week bringing Winter-like temperatures to the Mid-South once again!

TONIGHT

After mostly sunny skies and warm weather today, it’ll be a partly cloudy night across West Tennessee. We started at the freezing mark this morning, but it will be much warmer tonight, thanks to the clouds, with overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s.

Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow with a low chance for rain in the morning. A cold front bringing that chance through will make tomorrow cooler than today was with highs in just the upper 50s. Another cold front will come through on Thursday so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

