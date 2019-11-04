Subway raising money for Kirkland Cancer Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Subway restaurants across West Tennessee are raising money this holiday season for the Kirkland Cancer Center.

The fundraiser, Meals for Change, will donate 25 cents from every Fresh Value Meal sold through December 25 to benefit patients receiving treatment at the Kirkland Cancer Center, according to the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

Donations will continue up to $3,500.

The Subway House is a home for cancer patients who need assistance while having treatments, and Subway has sponsored the Hospitality House Program for four years, the Foundation says.

“We are once again humbled by the generosity of Subway as they partner with us to benefit patients served by the Kirkland Cancer Center,” said Foundation President, Frank McMeen. “Each person who purchases a Fresh Value Meal is having an impact on the lives of their neighbors in our community.”