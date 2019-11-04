Sunny And Pleasant This Afternoon

Weather Update: 11:54 AM Monday, November 04 —

Good Late Morning West Tennessee. It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures starting off right around freezing or just above it. Thanks to the drier air mass we have in place, so far the temperatures have been able to move quite a bit through Midday. In fact, most of the area has already climbed into the low 60s. I am adjusting the high temperature up a few degrees as a result. Otherwise, a cold front will drop south into West Tennessee through the overnight, and early on Tuesday. It will be a dry frontal passage mainly bring a shift in the wind, and slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday afternoon.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @mshamelltv