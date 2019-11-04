Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Barbara Chrystak

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Barbara Chrystak. The West Bemis Middle School English Language Arts Teacher says she has grown just as much as her students during her 30 years in education.

“Teaching is a calling,” said Chrystak. “It’s not just a profession or a job, you have to be called to teach and it has to be in your heart to teach.”

Reflecting back through her years as a teacher, she say her students have always been the best part of the experience, but of course Chrystak says adjusting to the ever changing school system was tough at times.”

Just put yourself out there sometimes and lord be flexible, ’cause things do change,” said Chrystak.

