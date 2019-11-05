A local business helps fight hunger in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–American Wings in east Jackson is hosting a first ever ‘Cans of Giving’ Fundraiser.

If you bring in 5 canned goods, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a $100 Walmart gift card.

If you bring 10 canned goods, you’ll be entered in the drawing and receive $2 off the purchase of a meal.

“We have amazing customers, I know they will do amazing in the can drive,” said American Wings Store Manager Mary Borges.

All canned goods will be donated to the Regional Interfaith Association or RIFA and other local non-profit organizations.