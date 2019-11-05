Brownsville police seek person of interest in robbery

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police are asking for information on an October 30 robbery.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a black man between 18 and 30 years old.

He is about 5-feet, 5-inches tall with a thin build.

The Brownsville Police Department and Haywood County Crime Stoppers is asking for any information leading to the identification and location of this person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brownsville Police Department at (731) 772-1260 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 772-2274.