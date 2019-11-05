Gibson Co. residents hit the polls

MILAN, Tenn.–Some residents in Gibson County made their voices heard.

Milan residents hit the polls Tuesday to fill several positions.

Residents voted for city mayor, and chose between current mayor B.W. Beasley and Tammy Floyd-Wade.

They also voted on four trustee positions for the Milan Special School District.

One voter explains why showing up to vote is important to him.

“It’s a freedom that everybody needs to participate in, and be able to get everyone in the right position to serve,” voter Bobby Riggs said.

Humboldt residents also voted for three school board trustees.