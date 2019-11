Gibson County Election Results-Nov. 5, 2019

Here are the results in elections held in Milan and Humboldt for Nov. 5, 2019:

City of Milan-

City of Milan Mayor:

B.W. Beasley 78%

Tammy Floyd-Wade 22%

———————————-

Milan Special School Dist.Trustee-Ward 3:

Don Farmer 56%

Yolanda D. Lett 44%

City of Humboldt-

Humboldt City Schools Trustee-Ward 2:

Leon McNeal 59%

George Lorick Jr. 41%

——————————-

Humboldt City Schools Trustee-Ward 3:

Lee Matthew Cook 25%

Mark Hodge 72%