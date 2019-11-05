Hardin County man sentenced to 11 years on methamphetamine charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal custody on a methamphetamine-related charge.

Terry Williams, 61, has been sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The release says Williams was accused of selling about 27 grams of meth to undercover agents with the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force on two different days in October 2018.

The release says on October 31, 2018, investigators searched Williams’ Hardin County home and found several guns, drug paraphernalia, drug scales, about 87 grams of meth, and 21 grams of marijuana. Investigators also found alprazolam, soma and hydrocodone pills, along with more than $800 in cash, according to the release.

Williams pleaded guilty on June 5.

He was sentenced to spend 11 years in prison and an additional five years of supervised release.