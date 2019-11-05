Jackson police investigate robbery at downtown business

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a robbery Tuesday morning at a downtown business.

Police say the robbery happened just before 9 a.m. at the Subway restaurant near the intersection of Baltimore Street and Liberty Street.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a dark blue or gray raincoat with reflective stripes on the back. He is between 40 and 50-years-old.

Police say the coat has “Tanger Outlet” printed on the left side of the jacket, and the suspect was wearing blue jeans and and light brown work boots.

Police say the suspect acted as if he had a weapon, and took and undetermined amount of money from the register.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.