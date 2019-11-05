Kenneth Greg Johnson, age 60, resident of Eads, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday evening, November 3, 2019 at his residence.

Greg was born October 23, 1959 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late James Walter Johnson and Willie Beatrice Butler Johnson. He was a graduate of Collierville High School Class of 1978 and was employed as a warehouse manager for Wilson Furniture in Collierville. Greg was a member of Eads Baptist Church and enjoyed helping people and fishing. He will be remembered for being a loving father, brother and friend.

Mr. Johnson is survived by two sons, Joshua L. Easom of Germantown, TN and Noah G. Johnson of Bartlett, TN and three brothers, Jimmy Johnson (Phyllis) of Collierville, TN, Benny Johnson (Delores) of Elba, TN and Ronnie Johnson (Pam) of Collierville, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Pattat and Darlene Johnson and his brother, Terry Johnson.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Eads Cemetery Association, 12671 Coburn Road, Eads, TN 38028.

Funeral Services for Mr. Johnson will be held at 1:30 P.M. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. John Ed Watkins, pastor of Mercy’s Bridge Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Eads Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Johnson will be from 12 to 1:30 P.M. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Richard Stewart, Danny Hart, Mike Harrison, Billy Briggs, John Leatherwood and Wade Throneberry. Honorary pallbearers will be Ashley Johnson, Karl Johnson, Donald Johnson, Charles Johnson, Jerry Stanford, David Johnson and Tommy Butler.

