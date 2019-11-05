Local town getting public Wi-Fi

ALAMO, Tenn. — A West Tennessee town now has a new way to get and stay connected.

Alamo’s downtown recently launched its free Wi-Fi. The new internet source is part of the governor’s rural broadband initiative, and thanks to Gibson Connect and USDA Rural Development.

To get online simply pick City of Alamo Public Wi-Fi from your device’s Wi-Fi options next time you are downtown.

Alamo Mayor John Emison explains what he hopes the downtown Wi-Fi does for his constituents, and especially the businesses around court square.

“These entrepreneurs will figure out ways to promote their own businesses around the foot traffic due to the Wi-Fi,” Mayor Emison said.

Mayor Emison says the Wi-Fi is two gigabytes of speed, and it can handle many devices at once without effecting the internet speed.