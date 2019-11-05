Mix Of Sun And Clouds Early, Then Clearing

Weather Update 7:30 AM CST — Tuesday, November 05 —

Today:

Good Morning West Tennessee! Its a chilly start to the day as temperatures hover in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A cold front, one of a few that will pass over the next week, is moving through. The front moving into West Tennessee now will be a dry passage. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through this morning. There may even be a few light sprinkles. We will still warm into the upper 50s to around 60 this afternoon. But it will be overall cooler than yesterday.

Tonight:

High Pressure should briefly take over allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s again. Though thankfully the heights should already be responding to the next system that will be taking shape to the west.

