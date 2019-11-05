Mugshots : Madison County : 11/04/19 – 11/05/19

1/12 Frank Watkins-Jr. Aggravated domestic assault

2/12 Betty Mauldin Failure to appear

3/12 Brandon Yarbrough Violation of probation

4/12 Carlium Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/12 Deandrez Belew Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

6/12 Elonte Terry Aggravated burglary

7/12 Eric McKinnie Failure to appear, violation of probation

8/12 Patrick Gullett Failure to comply



9/12 Priscilla Hardin Vandalism

10/12 Ralph Cockrell Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/12 Stephun Hardin Violation of probation

12/12 Steven Hall Driving under the influence

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/05/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.