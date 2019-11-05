Mugshots : Madison County : 11/04/19 – 11/05/19 November 5, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Frank Watkins-Jr. Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Betty Mauldin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Brandon Yarbrough Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Carlium Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Deandrez Belew Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Elonte Terry Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Eric McKinnie Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Patrick Gullett Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Priscilla Hardin Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Ralph Cockrell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Stephun Hardin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Steven Hall Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/05/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest