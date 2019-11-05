Operation Gratitude accepting leftover candy

If your children collected more candy than you know what to do with this Halloween, a program may have the answer you’re looking for.

Operation Gratitude is looking for your leftover candy for it’s annual “Halloween candy give-back.”

The candy is used for care packages that are sent to our military, veterans and first responders.

There are two drop-off locations in West Tennessee. One at South Haven on Joe Horton Road in Lexington, and another at Southern Chiropractic and Acupuncture in Huntingdon.

Candy can also be shipped directly to Operation Gratitude, however it must be shipped by Nov. 8.