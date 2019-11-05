Police apprehend man in Tuesday Subway robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have found the man who robbed a Subway early Tuesday morning.

The man who robbed a Subway close to 8:45 a.m. on 120 E. Baltimore Street was found later the same day, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

The robbery occurred early Nov. 5 in Jackson.

He was found and identified close to First Street and Middle Avenue, according to the release.

The release also says formal charges are pending, and that a formal release is forthcoming.