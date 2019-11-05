Rain Likely on Thursday

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Tuesday, November 5th

After overcast skies this morning, the first cold front came through today without much incident! There really hasn’t been a significant change in temperature for West Tennessee today, but we’ll be expecting a lot more fanfare with the next front! Temperatures will be colder and rain is much more likely on Thursday when the next front comes through.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue overnight across West Tennessee, but temperatures will be a little bit colder tonight. We will start out in the middle 30s by sunrise on Wednesday with light winds.

After the chilly start, temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be mild again with highs in the middle to upper 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There’s a slight chance for rain near the Mississippi River during the afternoon and evening but showers are more likely heading into Thursday as “Cold Front Number Two” closes in on our viewing area. I’ll have an hour-by-hour forecast showing the rain arriving Thursday on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and a look at how likely thunderstorms will be that day, but you can always keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com