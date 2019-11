HARDIN Co., Tenn. — Samaritan’s Purse is assisting those affected by the storm in Hardin County.

The organization is helping residents with fallen trees, providing tarps, and it is also helping get debris to the curb, according to a Facebook post by the Hardin County Emergency Management Agency.

The posts adds that volunteers are needed.

To provide assistance call (731) 412-7960 or go to Love and Truth Church at 440 Hwy 64 East, Adamsville.