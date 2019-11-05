Tennessee State Parks offer winter camping discount

A discount is being offered at parks across the state for winter camping.

According to a news release, a 30 percent discount is being offered by state parks from Nov. through Feb. 2020.

Campers can receive the discount by registering online with the promotion code “WINTER19” or over the phone by mentioning “Winter Camping Deal.”

Only 30 state parks are participating in the offer, and the offer cannot be applied to reservations made before Nov. 1.

Some of the parks participating are Paris Landing State Park, Natchez Trace State Park, Pickwick Landing State Park, and Reelfoot Lake State Park.

More information is available at the Tennessee State Parks website.