Thurman Tim “TT” Hardee, age 82, resident of Millington and husband of the late Barbara Ann White Hardee, departed this life Monday morning, November 4, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Tim was born January 4, 1937 in Tipton County, Tennessee, the son of the late Robert Vince Hardee and Jennie Lynn Prosser Golightly. He received his education in the Rosemark Community and was married June 3, 1959 to the former Barbara Ann White. He was employed with the Tennessee Department of Transportation as a Highway Maintenance Superintendent One and was a longtime resident of Arlington before moving to Millington 24 years ago. Tim was of the Methodist faith and a third-degree member of the Arlington Masonic Lodge. He loved NASCAR racing and was a fan of Tony Stewart. He enjoyed special times with his family, telling jokes and pulling pranks, being outdoors and going to their vacation home in Arkansas. Tim had a special fondness for his dogs, Boo, Chance and Sassy, along with his Toyota Tundra truck.

Mr. Hardee is survived by his daughter, Shelley Hardee of Millington, TN; five sisters, Betty Sue Culver (Troy) of Somerville, TN, Lucille Holden of Whiteville, TN, Marie Fortune of Somerville, TN, Diane Joyner (Dennis) of Collierville, TN, Peggy Yarbro of Somerville, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann White Hardee who died August 23, 2016; his parents, Robert Vince Hardee and Jennie Lynn Prosser Golightly; and four brothers, Robert V. Hardee, Wayne Golightly, William Golightly and Charles Golightly.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-9629 or the Humane Society, 935 Farm Road, Memphis, TN 38134.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hardee will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Kevin Treadway of Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery near Arlington. A visitation for Mr. Hardee will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Dustin Flynn, Larry Wayne Flynn, Jr., Larry Flynn, Lee Wood, Matthew Wood and Doug Linton.

