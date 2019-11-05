TWRA wants hunters to know of changes before deer hunting season begins

MADISON Co., Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says there are some changes you need to be aware of before deer hunting season starts this weekend.

“Our regulations have gotten a little confusing this year, but the statewide muzzleloader opens this Saturday November the 9,” Amy Spencer says.

Muzzleloader and archery seasons will continue through Nov. 22. This weekend, gun season will be open in Madison, Chester, McNairy, Hardeman, Haywood, Fayette, Tipton and Shelby counties and the Unit Chronic Wasting Disease area’s only.

The units were created after confirmation of CWD in parts of West Tennessee.

“We do have two different units in West Tennessee. We have Unit CWD, and we have Unit L which is the statewide muzzleloader this weekend,” Spencer says.

CWD sampling is voluntary at Unit CWD locations when checking in.

“What we’re wanting to do is, we’re wanting to remind hunters that this weekend, if you’re hunting in the CWD Unit that we do have mandatory physical check ins,” Spencer says.

Outside of a CWD area those check-ins are not mandatory. Tennessee’s gun season for deer opens outside the CWD area on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Nov 23. After that, all the seasons will continue through Jan. 5 of 2020.

“Please be safe this weekend!” Spencer adds.

The TWRA and the University of Tennessee will be hosting two workshops to provide more information.

The first will be in the meeting room of Gibson Electric at 402 Egg Hill Rd. in Alamo from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The second will be in the Ed Jones Agri-plex Auditorium at 1252 Manufacturers Row in Trenton from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.