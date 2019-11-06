2 TDOT contractors killed, trooper injured in Shelby Co. crash

SHELBY Co., Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed two Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors were killed and a state trooper was injured in a crash this morning.

THP says the three were hit during an incident involving a tractor trailer. THP says the injured trooper was still inside his patrol vehicle at the time.

The crash happened near the 26 mile marker westbound on Interstate 40 around 4 a.m.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are currently closed.

THP’s Critical Incident Response Team, Criminal Investigation Division, and THP Memphis District troopers are on scene.