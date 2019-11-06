Brain Yoga offered at Brentwood yoga studio

A unique class in Tennessee is helping those with an unseen injury, find recovery.

Epic Yoga in Brentwood is offering yoga classes to those with traumatic brain injuries, teaching about balance, breathing and mindfulness, but overall helping those suffering from such an injury find peace.

Similar classes are being held across the country with such classes becoming more accepted by doctors as a brain injury recovery tool and those taking the class agree.

“To be in a room with other people that make me feel like, my brokenness is okay and it’s going to be okay and is perfect,” said one person who took the class.

According to the Love Your Brain Foundation, more than 2.5 million of these injuries happen every year from falls, crashes, and sports injuries.

If you’re interested in this free, six week course visit the Love Your Brain website.