Documentary creating ‘buzz’ on local college campus

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local college hosted a screening of an award winning documentary and it’s creating a ‘buzz’.

The Jackson State Community College Honors Program showcased, “The Pollinators” Wednesday night in the Ayers Auditorium.

The documentary follows beekeepers, showing the challenges they face and reveals threats to bee survival.

“Important issue for sure, it affects the food supply a third of every bite you put in your mouth was pollinated by bee somewhere and so its something we need to pay attention to,” said Bob Raines, professor at Jackson State Community College.

The documentary is being shown at UT Knoxville, Tennessee State University and UT Martin.