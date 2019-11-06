Eagles’ Edge provides food and clothes for students across Chester Co.

HENDERSON, Tenn. — It may look like an ordinary house in Henderson, but on the inside there is enough food and clothes to help children all across Chester County.

“It houses our Coordinated School Health and our Family Resource Center,” Amy Eads, Family Resource Director, said. “So it’s just an outreach for our counties and for our students and schools.”

The house is located right behind the high school.

In September, they received a grant from the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“Once a month we receive about 70 boxes of food. Just some shelf stable items for families to come and be able to use,” Eads said.

The best part is no one has to pay.

“It’s free to anyone that has a child in our system or works for our system,” Eads said. “Just if you have any kind of connection to our school system.”

Eads says while food donations aren’t what Eagle’s Edge needs right now, there are still ways you can help.

“A couple years ago our Boy Scouts, as an Eagle Project, put in a blessing box,” Eads said. “So, it’s available for people to come and pick up food, and people to drop off food.”

They also provide clothing for students in need, specifically school uniforms.

A new class at the high school is teaching students how to grow their own food.

“Our hope is to teach families how to be a little self-sustaining, with their growing of their own food and how easy that can be,” Eads said.

The food bank is open to the public every Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and then 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.