Familiar scam returns to storm-affected area

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — Familiar scams return to one West Tennessee town, but with a new twist.

Adamsville is still recovering from devastating storms that hit last week. Unfortunately, scammers are trying to take advantage of that.

“The few reports we’ve had is coming from a 632 number, saying they’re contracting with the City of Adamsville to do free estimates on roof repair and storm damage,” Chief Daniel Vandiver Adamsville Police Department said.

One of the biggest giveaways is if they say they’re working with the City of Adamsville. The city is not working with any private contractors on house estimates, and it does not plan to in the near future.

Chief Vandiver says Adamsville has thankfully not seen a huge number of scams; however, the new scammers are a bit harder to spot, and they don’t take “No” for an answer.

“They’re persistent in trying to get someone to let them come out and ‘do repairs,’” Chief Vandiver said.

If you’re not sure that the caller is a legitimate business, you can call city hall to check if they are licensed.

“Most of the times, that will alleviate that problem. If they’re trying to scam you, they’re not gonna come up here and show paperwork if they don’t have it,” Chief Vandiver said.

If you are a resident of Adamsville who believes they’ve found a scam, you can contact the Adamsville Police Department at (731) 645-3406.