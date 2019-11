HARDIN Co., Tenn. — Food boxes are available to those affected by the storms in Hardin County.

Food boxes from the Red Cross are available, according to a Facebook post by the Hardin County Emergency Management in Savannah.

According to the post, non-perishable food boxes are available at Morris Chapel Community Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Saltillo Community Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boxes will be offered until supplies are gone.