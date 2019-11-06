Gibson County Schools employee named Supervisor of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Gibson County Special School District employee has been named Tennessee’s 2019-2020 Supervisor of the Year.

Dr. Michelle Goad, an instructional supervisor for fifth through eighth grade and the testing coordinator for the district, received the award at a banquet in Nashville, according to a news release.

Goad has been in that role for 11 years, and previously worked as a teacher and instructional coach in the district, the release says.

The Supervisor of the Year award, as well as the Principal of the Year award, recognize administrators who provide opportunities for students through leadership, programs and vision, the release says.

Principal of the Year winners are Dr. LeAndrea Ware, in East Tennessee, Sara Cope, of White County Schools in Middle Tennessee, and Varissa Richardson, of Tipton County Schools in West Tennessee.

Supervisor of the Year winners include Jennifer Malone, with Loudon County Schools in East Tennessee and Bonnie Patterson, with Cannon County Schools in Middle Tennessee.