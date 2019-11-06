Gradually Increasing Clouds, Spotty PM Showers

Weather Update: 7:50 AM– Wednesday, November 6.

Good Morning West Tennessee! We start our Wednesday off on a cool note again. This morning temps hover in the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies are mainly clear for now, but we expect clouds to gradually increase through this afternoon. There may be a few scattered showers especially after 1 or 2 this afternoon. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds and rising heights will allow high temps to climb into the upper 60s, perhaps to as warm as 70 for some. But, I will warn you. Enjoy it. this might be the last we see 60s for quite some time!



Tonight/Thursday:

Scattered showers will increase overnight into the day on Thursday. We will briefly drop to around 49 overnight, before temps actually rise through Thursday morning. We will likely hit the high temperatures in the morning, falling back through the 50s during the afternoon. Scattered Showers will persist through tomorrow evening.

