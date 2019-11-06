HeadStart employees enjoy wellness fair

JACKSON, Tenn.–Northwest Tennessee Head Start held a wellness fair for its employees, Wednesday.

Head Start employees heard from guest speaker and comedian DJ Pryor, who also has a viral video of himself and his toddler-aged son having a conversation.

He spoke with Head Start employees about different workplace issues, like handling stress, separating the person from the position, and how to be more human with others.

“People connect more with people who they feel like are authentic, and sometimes I think we can let positions crowd who we are instead of being a human being first,” Pryor said.

Employees also enjoyed lunch at the wellness fair.