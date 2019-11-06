Jackson business expands downtown

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leah Daniel and her wife Lesley Daniel own a business in north Jackson, and for years, they’ve talked about expanding.

“We’ve tossed this around since we had the consignment shop. We’ve looked at different spaces. We’ve talked about it. We’ve talked to other people about it,” Leah said.

They had their eyes set on downtown Jackson, specifically the old Furniture World Superstore building on North Church Street.

“This building is such a historical part of downtown Jackson, and it has so much potential. So sitting here for two years, we had tried to get it, and things just didn’t work out,” Leah said.

The Daniels were able to get their hands on this building after the Jackson City Council passed an ordinance back in September cracking down on vacant buildings.

“I think the having the ordinance passed, of having the building, was a huge part of the previous owners realizing that they couldn’t just have buildings downtown sitting empty anymore. They had to move forward one way or another,” she said.

Now, the Daniels are doing that, remodeling the building into a space where vendors can sell their goods.

“All these buildings down here are beautiful buildings. We just have to find people down here who love Jackson, who want to see Jackson grow, and get them down here,” Leah said.

Leah said the store is officially open, and booths are being rented out every day.