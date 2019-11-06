Jackson police identify Subway robbery suspect, confirm man arrested by chief

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have identified a man suspected of robbing a downtown restaurant Tuesday morning.

Police say Chief Julian Wiser spotted the suspect, identified as Stevie D. Dean, near First Street and Middle Avenue around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Dean is accused of robbing the Subway restaurant on East Baltimore Street around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a hooded jacket, white toboggan, dark pants and light-colored boots enter the business and demand money.

Police say the man demanded money while his hands were in his pockets, acting as if he was in possession of a weapon.

Police say the man left the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

Dean has been charged with aggravated robbery, and is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning in Jackson City Court.