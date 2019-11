JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police and the Jackson Energy Authority responded to a north Jackson business Wednesday afternoon after a car appeared to have backed up a guy-wire.

A WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewer sent us this image of the car in a business parking lot on Hughes Drive.

JEA says the incident did not cause any power outages.

The car was removed from the wire by 4:45 p.m.