Jackson to celebrate America Recycles Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — America Recycles Day is coming to Jackson.

America Recycles Day will be held at the Fire Training Center on 720 S. Highland Avenue on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will allow for residents to discard old medicines, electronics, and documents.

Items accepted include, but are not limited to, modems, monitors and cell phones. Televisions, microwaves, and other large appliances are not accepted.

Liquid medications, needles will also not be accepted. There is also a 10 box minimum for shredding.

More information is available at (731) 425-8217 or at the Jackson Storm Water website.