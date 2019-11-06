Mildred Loretta Stinson Baker, age 83, resident of Senatobia, Mississippi and longtime resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, November 5, 2019 at Senatobia Healthcare in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Loretta was born January 6, 1936 in the Jingo Community of Williamson County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Z. Stinson and Icy Lucile Chalk. She was employed as a record librarian and file clerk at Morgan Keegan for many years before her retirement in 2008. Loretta was a member of Lakeshores Baptist Church in Memphis and will be remembered for being an accomplished seamstress and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and cooking.

Mrs. Baker is survived by two daughters, Martha Baker Shaw (Johnny) of Senatobia, MS, Pam Baker Owensby (Jerry) of Como, MS; four sons, Joseph “Buddy” Baker of Huntsville, AL, Jimmy Baker (Sandy) of Beaufort, SC, Charlie Baker (Nancy) of Eudora, MS, Kenneth Baker (Cathy) of Southaven, MS; three sisters, Nadine Avent of Whiteville, TN, Becky Dillard of Arlington, TN, Karen Whitsett of Hickory Withe, TN; three brothers, Johnny Chalk (Cindy) of Atoka, TN, Donnie Chalk (Carolyn) of Hickory Withe, TN, Eddie Chalk (Cindy) of Enid, MS; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Stinson and Billy Chalk.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Diabetes Association, 2002 Clipper Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 713 S. Mendenhall Road, Memphis, TN 38117.

Graveside Services for Ms. Baker will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Melrose Cemetery in Whiteville.

