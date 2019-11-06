Paris suspect on Most Wanted list charged in 2001 homicide

PARIS, Tenn. — A man added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list Tuesday has been indicted in an 18-year-old homicide investigation.

According to the TBI, Paris police responded to a home on the 300 block of Rison Street in Paris on June 8, 2001. There, police found 72-year-old Etta Etheridge unresponsive.

In a news release, the TBI says Etheridge’s death was ruled a homicide.

The TBI was requested to investigate by the 24th District Attorney General, and over the years the TBI and Paris Police Department conducted an extensive investigation into Etheridge’s death.

The release says new evidence and leads ultimately led to investigators identifying Douglas Talley, 51, as the person responsible for her death.

On Monday, Talley was indicted by a Henry County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in the perpetration of criminal attempt to commit robbery.

Talley was arrested Wednesday in Nashville by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

He is currently in custody in the Davidson County Jail until he can be transported to the Henry County Jail.

His bond is set at $250,000.