Sandra Lee Hopkins Gamlin

Sandra Lee Hopkins Gamlin, of Paris, formerly of Puryear, TN
72
At her son’s residence
November 6, 2019
No public services or visitation scheduled
Palestine Cemetery
November 15, 1946 in Paris, Tennessee
Murray Hopkins and Christine Seawright Hopkins, both preceded
Enlow Gamlin, married: June 11, 1966; preceded: Sept. 30, 2016
Jason (Lynn) Gamlin, Paris, Tennessee

Michael Gamlin, Atlanta, Georgia
Jenson Gamlin, Cole Gamlin, and Drake Gamlin
Mrs. Gamlin was a Baptist by faith, formerly attending the Puryear Baptist Church.  Sandra was a homemaker who loved spending time with her grandchildren.

