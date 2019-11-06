Sandra Lee Hopkins Gamlin
|Sandra Lee Hopkins Gamlin, of Paris, formerly of Puryear, TN
|72
|At her son’s residence
|November 6, 2019
|No public services or visitation scheduled
|Palestine Cemetery
|November 15, 1946 in Paris, Tennessee
|Murray Hopkins and Christine Seawright Hopkins, both preceded
|Enlow Gamlin, married: June 11, 1966; preceded: Sept. 30, 2016
|Jason (Lynn) Gamlin, Paris, Tennessee
Michael Gamlin, Atlanta, Georgia
|Jenson Gamlin, Cole Gamlin, and Drake Gamlin
|Mrs. Gamlin was a Baptist by faith, formerly attending the Puryear Baptist Church. Sandra was a homemaker who loved spending time with her grandchildren.