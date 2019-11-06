Showers and Falling Temperatures Throughout Thursday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Wednesday, November 6th

Temperatures warmed up to nearly 70°F this afternoon, but that was our last warm day for a while! Two cold fronts are ahead for us over the next several days with the first arriving tomorrow to bring rain to the area. Another front moves in on Monday, and although there’s still lots of uncertainty with what it do, it looks likely to bring even colder air than what we’ll have on Friday.

TONIGHT

Showers are possible this evening but more rain is likely Thursday morning so have an umbrella or rain coat ready when you head out! Temperatures will start out around 50°F tomorrow and fall throughout the day. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day tomorrow with mid 40s by the afternoon and 20s by sunrise Friday! Showers are likely on Thursday, tapering off by the evening with winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph during the afternoon. Another cold front comes on Monday with even colder air so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to see what type of precipitation we’ll see then, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

