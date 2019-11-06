TDOT stresses safety after deadly crash

JACKSON, Tenn.–A crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 near mile marker 26 westbound left two Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors dead, and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper injured.

THP says the trooper was still in his patrol car during the wreck, involving a tractor trailer.

TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence confirmed the contractors were replacing markers in a mobile lane closure on Interstate 40, and worked for A&A Safety, an Ohio-based company.

Now, TDOT is reminding drivers to be aware of hazards and construction crews while driving.

“It’s just a really good time to remind motorists to slow down in construction zones, whether it’s in the night or in the daytime hours,” Lawrence said. “Move over, slow down in those construction zones. When they’re on the highways and see emergency lights, move over and slow down. It’s a state law.”

Be aware of reduced speed limits going into a work zone. “The speed limits are typically reduced for those safety reasons so that you have time to react to a possible change in a lane shift, someone moving, or a big truck along the highway,” Lawrence said.

Speeding through a construction zone when signs and workers are present can result in a higher ticket fine.