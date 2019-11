JACKSON, Tenn.–U.S. Marshals are looking for Rakedious Snipes.

Snipes is wanted in Davidson County on charges of rape of a child, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery.

A U.S. Marshals’ investigation lead officials to believe Snipes is in Jackson or surrounding areas.

If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of Rakedious Snipes, call the U.S. Marshals at 731 427-4661.