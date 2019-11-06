What’s New Wednesday: Crown Winery LLC and Yoga

Many people have heard of Crown Winery in Humboldt; a place to relax and enjoy a glass or two.

“It seems like your escaping Tennessee and going to the country side in Tuscany,” said co-owner of Crown Winery, Dawn Fallert.

Now, there is something new!

“We create different experiences, one being yoga,” said Fullert.

“I think wine is the perfect recovery drink!” said yoga and wine participant, Sheri Wedding.

“We just wanted to create something fun to do in the area and a tourist attraction for west Tennessee,” said Fallert.

Yoga classes take place the first Thursday of every month. It costs $15 which includes one glass of wine.

“Relaxed, rejuvenated, and ready to tackle another day,” said Fallert.

“It’s a really good group of people. There are no expectations. It is completely comfortable and no stress and to have yoga on top of all that, it’s a win-win,” said Wedding.

Crown Winery is located at 3638 East Mitchell Street in Humboldt.

They also have beer, hand-crafted pizza and live music on Friday’s.

The yoga instructor at Crown Winery, Suzanne, also teaches at Peaceful Elements.