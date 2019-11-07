JACKSON, Tenn. — For 11 years now, Home Instead has been making sure seniors are remembered during the holidays.

“They created the program, which is Be a Santa to a Senior,” Amanda Leitch, Home Care Consultant, said. “It gives the community opportunities to go and be the hands and feet and bless the seniors as well.”

Leitch says sometimes older adults have to decide between getting their medicine or paying their bills, and buying things like toothpaste, soap and toilet paper.

This year Home Instead is making sure the seniors have everything they need with gift bags.

“This year we have 147 (names). We’re excited and that means we need more partners,” Leitch said.

That’s where you come in. Head over to Home Instead, and pick a name off the tree. Then get the items they need and bring them back to Home Instead before December 2.

“We make sure all our bags are ready, and then we have our magical elves, they go out and deliver those gifts,” Leitch said.

Leitch says the present isn’t what the senior citizens look forward to each year.

“It’s mostly the smile. It’s the visit, it’s the card. It’s not what’s in the bag, it’s that someone took time and effort to come see them and bless them this holiday season,” she said.

If you’re wondering what goes in these holiday gift bags, don’t worry. Home Instead has a nice little set up with some examples of what they’re expecting. There is a checklist to make sure you get everything in the bag.

Don’t forget they need them back by December 2.

For more information, you can call Home Instead at (731) 984-7062.