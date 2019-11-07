Carroll County Humane Society to host fundraising banquet

CARROLL Co., Tenn. — The Carroll County Humane Society is hosting their annual fundraising banquet.

According to president of the organization, the banquet is one of their biggest events of the year.

It includes a special dinner, silent auctions, and presentations on the importance of the humane society.

Organizers say this event is essential, because they are an independent non-profit. “People still don’t know that we’re a privately run non profit, our name is a little bit misgiving. That we maybe are associated with the county, and we’re not. Like every little bit helps,” Caty Perritt, President of Carroll County Humane Society, said.

The banquet will be held at The Venue at Waddell place in McKenzie.