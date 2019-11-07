Digital photo frame adapter recall

Power adapters for digital photo frames are being recalled.

The power adapters that come with the Skylight Digital Photo Frames can reportedly break when plugged into an electrical outlet, posing a shock hazard.

Skylight has received eight reports of adapters breaking, exposing the metal prongs inside.

One person was reportedly shocked.

The photo frames and adapters were sold online through Amazon and Skylight’s website.

If you have one of these, contact Skylight to receive a free replacement.

You can reach Skylight by calling toll-free at 888-359-4389 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail Skylight at newadapter@realtimeresults.net , or online at www.skylightframe.com and click on Product Recall Information for more information.