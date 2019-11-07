Four USJ students recognized for music education

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four students from the University School of Jackson have been recognized as the “best of the best” by the National Association for Music Education, according to a news release.

USJ says Meg Miller, Keaton Miller, Ethan Schlegel and Lily Richardson will join more than 200 other vocalists from around the country for the NAfME Mixed Choir at the 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles.

Performances are scheduled for November 7 through November 10 at the Gaylord Palms Resourt and Convention Center in Orlando.

The four students are members of the Tri-M Music Honor Society and are the only students from Jackson performing at All-Nationals this year.