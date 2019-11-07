“GIVE” grants to provide $25 million across the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Colleges across the state have been slated to receive funding through Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education.

Early in 2019 the General Assembly approved $25 million for the governor’s budget to for the program to prioritize career and technical education in economically distressed and at-risk counties, according to a news release.

The GIVE program will be providing grants to projects in low income and at risk areas across Tennessee, the release says.

Those programs include:

Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Jackson: $927,580 for the Jackson-Madison County Manufacturing Alliance

Dyersburg State Community College: $1 million for their CNA to BSN program

Tennessee College of Applied Techonolgy at Crump: Regional Transportation Education Center to receive $997,688 for TCAT Crump-Ayers Foundation; TCAT Crump to receive $999,978 for Partnership in Agricultural Education project