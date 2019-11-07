Jackson Boys and Girls Club celebrates “Windows of Hope”

JACKSON, Tenn.– One group is hoping you’ll make the holidays even brighter for local kids.

The Jackson Boys and Girls Club held a reception to kick-off its annual “Windows of Hope” drive in west Jackson.

Through the holiday, the windows of the West Tennessee Healthcare building on the Highway 45 bypass are illuminated with electric candles as donations are received.

Organizers say donations can make the difference in the lives of area youth.

“We’re here to help. We want students to achieve positive test scores. We want our kids to be those positive and productive citizens that you talk about and people that you want to be your neighbor,” said Sabrina Anderson with the Jackson Boys and Girls Club.

Anderson says this year’s goal is $55,000.

