Jackson mayor’s wife appears in court, hearing reset

JACKSON, Tenn. — The wife of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger appeared in Jackson City Court Thursday afternoon for a hearing on a misdemeanor shoplifting citation.

Jessica Conger, known as Nikki, was cited on July 21 for a misdemeanor shoplifting allegation at the Walmart on Emporium Drive.

The citation says Conger was in the self-checkout area just before 3 p.m. when she failed to ring up 28 items, totaling more than $84.

The hearing has now been rescheduled for January 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.