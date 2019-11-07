Funeral services for James “June” Hill, Jr., age 65, of Wausatosa, Wisconsin, formerly of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Hill passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, November 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Hill will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday morning, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.